

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are making a fresh appeal for information about an unsolved homicide from 18 years ago after getting a new lead in the case.

Richard McEachern, 38, was found slumped over and suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest in the driver’s seat of his 1977 Pontiac Parisienne on Yorkwoods Gate late on the night of January 31, 2000.

At the time, investigators determined that McEachern had left work and had stopped at a convenience store to buy cigarettes immediately prior to the shooting.

Appeals for information were made but the case eventually went cold.

Now, police say that a new witness has come forward who indicated that they saw three men running from the scene of the shooting on the night in question.

“A witness has come forward who was walking in the area at the time of the shooting. The witness heard a single gunshot and then observed three males running south across Yorkwoods Gate from the parking lot where Mr. McEachern’s vehicle had been parked,” Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant said in a video appeal released on Friday morning. “Investigators would like to speak to these persons as they may be witnesses to the shooting. Since this time, none of these three individuals have been identified or have come forward to provide information.”

Gallant said that the man who were seen running from the site of the shooting have been described as black males, who were in their early 20s at the time. He said that they were all wearing dark baggy clothing.

"It has been 18 years since this murder. The family is still seeking answers and would like to see this case resoved," Gallant said.