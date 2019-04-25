

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they believe a 30-year-old man who was stabbed at an Oshawa apartment early Thursday morning assaulted a female in the unit hours before he was wounded.

At some point on Wednesday night, officers were sent to an apartment on Wentworth Street for a domestic-related call. The suspect, police said, assaulted a female in the apartment and fled the area before officers arrived.

Hours later at around 1 a.m., the man believed to be involved in the domestic incident earlier on in the night was driven to hospital by friends, investigators said. He was suffering from a stab wound and told police that he was attacked by two unknown parties at the same apartment where the female was allegedly assaulted.

The 30-year-old man has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault, uttering threats, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.