

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who woke up in a car after attending a Toronto nightclub last week.

Police say a woman attended Rebel nightclub, located on Polson Pier, on Thursday night.

At some point in the early morning hours of Friday, police say she lost consciousness and when she woke up, she found herself inside a vehicle.

Police allege the driver of that vehicle took her to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her.

An investigation was launched and a suspect was subsequently identified.

Police say 34-year-old Toronto resident Dipesh Patel has now been charged with sexual assault, extortion, and forcible confinement in connection with the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

“Investigators are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with any information to contact police,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Monday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.