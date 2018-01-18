

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hamilton police say a man is facing impaired driving charges after crashing his car into a bank drive-through early Thursday morning.

The collision occurred at a Scotiabank branch near Queenston and Nash roads at around 2:10 a.m.

The driver, who police say is a man in his 30s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton police say he will be charged with impaired driving.

Police remain on scene.