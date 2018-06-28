

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man was found without vital signs in Toronto’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood this morning after suffering some type of trauma.

Paramedics say they were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Huntingwood Drive shortly before 8:30 a.m. and located a man in his 50s without vital signs.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the man was found suffering from trauma but it not clear exactly how the man was injured.