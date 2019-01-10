

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Multiple suspects are in custody after police say a man was held against his will and beaten in a Pickering condo.

Officers were called to a condo building on Bayly Street, near Liverpool Road, shortly after midnight on Thursday for a reported disturbance.

When officers arrived, police say they located the unit involved and heard noises coming from inside.

Police say when members of the tactical unit forced their way into the unit, a 26-year-old man was found suffering from multiple injuries.

According to investigators, the victim told police that he had been tied up and beaten by several suspects.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men, ages 23 and 18, and a 19-year-old woman were arrested at the scene. Police searched the building but additional suspects were not located.

Police are asking anyone with new information about the assault to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.