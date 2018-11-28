

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are searching for four suspects after police say a man was stabbed during an altercation with a group of teens over a parking spot at a Pickering mall.

The incident occurred on Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Pickering Town Centre.

Police say a 31-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of teenagers over a parking spot near the Cineplex movie theatre entrance.

A fight broke out and police say the 31-year-old was stabbed during the incident. The man’s injuries were minor and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspects, according to police, fled southbound toward the Pickering GO Station.

A search was conducted of the area by police but the teens were not located.

The suspect who allegedly stabbed the victim has been described as a white male who is between 15 and 18 years old and stands about five-foot-five, police say.

The second suspect is believed to be a white male who is also between the ages of 15 and 18 years old. Police say he has a slender build and was wearing a hoodie, baseball hat, and a bandana on his face.

A limited description was given for the two other suspects, who police say are males between the ages of 15 and 20.

Anyone with information about the alleged attack is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.