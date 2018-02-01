Police: Man stole $150K worth of jewelry from downtown store
Police are searching for a suspect after $150,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a store downtown. (Toronto Police Service/ YouTube)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 8:51AM EST
Security camera video has been released of a suspect who police say broke into a jewelry store downtown and stole more than $100,000 worth of merchandise.
The incident occurred on Jan. 22 at a store near Richmond Street West and York Street.
According to police, a man dressed in construction gear broke into the shop and snatched several items with a total value of more than $150,000.
On the night of the robbery, the man was spotted walking westbound on Adelaide Street at around 8:20 p.m.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 52 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.