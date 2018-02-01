

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Security camera video has been released of a suspect who police say broke into a jewelry store downtown and stole more than $100,000 worth of merchandise.

The incident occurred on Jan. 22 at a store near Richmond Street West and York Street.

According to police, a man dressed in construction gear broke into the shop and snatched several items with a total value of more than $150,000.

On the night of the robbery, the man was spotted walking westbound on Adelaide Street at around 8:20 p.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 52 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.