

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have released photos of man and a woman who investigators allege stole a man’s bag from a downtown restaurant and assaulted him when he confronted them about the theft.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight near Spadina Avenue and College Street on Dec. 30.

Police say a man was inside a restaurant in the area when he noticed an unknown man and woman had left the establishment with his bag.

When he went after the suspects to confront them, police say the victim was assaulted and sustained major injuries to his face.

The man and woman were seen fleeing southbound on Spadina Avenue and then westbound on Oxford Street.

The male suspect has been described as between 25 to 27, five-foot-eight, and has an average build, brown eyes, and black hair worn in a bun. He was seen wearing a brown jacket, dark jeans, and was carrying a green LCBO bag.

The female is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35, five-foot-seven, and has a stocky build, and long blonde/ brown hair. She was wearing a long, grey winter jacket, dark pants, and black shoes, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.