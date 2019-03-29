

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hamilton police say they seized more than one million dollars-worth of drugs in a bust involving a “mid-level” drug trafficker.

In a news release issued Friday, police said officers were conducting surveillance at an apartment complex near Upper Ottawa and Fennell Avenue on March 28 when they noticed a 34-year-old male suspect putting two bags in the trunk of a car.

According to police, the officers arrested the man and when they opened up the bags he had placed in the trunk, they discovered a large quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, purple heroin, as well as over 3,000 pills.

After executing a search warrant at an apartment within the complex, police say they found a cocaine press, blenders, scales, and two large safes. Drugs were found in one of the safes, police allege.

In total, police say seven kilograms of drugs were seized during the bust.

The suspect, identified by investigators as Hamilton resident Somney Chhen, has been charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with additional information about the case can contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.