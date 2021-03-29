

Police have named two 18-year-old men arrested after a police detective was stabbed while interrupting an alleged bank robbery in Toronto’s Etobicoke area on Saturday, and said one suspect is linked to four other robberies that occurred since January.

On March 27 at 7:15 p.m., police were called to a TD Bank in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Allen Avenue for reports two men brandishing knives were robbing the bank.

Investigators say the two men were wearing hats and masks and one approached a teller with a note demanding cash.

The man with the note then allegedly went behind the counter to yell at the teller to give him money.

Two Toronto police detectives who happened to be nearby sped to the scene.

Investigators say one of the two suspects ran out of a rear exit door and one of the detectives chased him.

“The officer caught up with the man and was able to place him in custody after a violent struggle,” police said in a statement on Monday.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the confrontation.

Back at the bank, the second suspect allegedly stabbed a police detective in the abdomen.

The detectives eventually placed both suspects under arrest and were transported to hospital.

The detective who suffered a stab wound was initially admitted to hospital in serious condition.

Interim TPS Chief James Ramer visited the officer in the hospital.

Additional officers investigating the incident later conducted a search and located “clothing and other evidence” allegedly linking both suspects to four other robberies that occurred in Etobicoke between Jan. 25 and March 24.

Investigators identified the suspect as Neelkanth Shah and Nathaniel Mohabir, both 18.

Shah was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and four counts of robbery.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall and was remanded into custody.

Mohabir was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and assault with intent to resist arrest.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall and was granted bail.

His next scheduled court appearance is at Toronto West Courts at 1000 Finch Avenue West on May 3.