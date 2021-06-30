Toronto police say they now believe that a man who died after being found on a roadway in Scarborough earlier this month was struck by a vehicle.

On June 13, police were called to the area of Victoria Park and Finch avenues for reports of a man seen on the roadway at around 12:15 p.m.

The man was found by a passerby in the southwest corner of the intersection, police said.

The man was conscious but unable to communicate with emergency responders, according to police.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with unknown injuries.

A short time later, the man succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police said.

He has been identified as 69-year-old Candelario Alfredo Marquez, of Scarborough.

Police initially began investigating the incident as a sudden death.

But on Wednesday, police updated the investigation to a fatal collision probe.

Police did not say why they now believe Marquez was involved in a collision, but they are seeking witnesses.

Investigators said they learned that several people were on the eastbound Finch Avenue East TTC bus (route #39) on June 13 and may have seen Marquez on the roadway before he was located by police.

Marquez was wearing cutoff blue denim shorts, a striped blue t-shirt under a blue long-sleeve button-up shirt, dark-coloured sandals and was carrying a brown backpack, police said.

Investigators said Marquez was known to frequent the area.

Police are asking those TTC passengers to contact police if they have any information and are asking the public to submit any dash camera footage or any other information related to the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).