Police say they now believe the death of a woman found in an apartment in Scarborough’s Bridlewood neighbourhood early Monday morning is not suspicious.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that they were initially called to a building on Warden Avenue, near Finch Avenue East, for reports of a fire at around 8 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, crews extinguished a fire inside a unit and found a female occupant dead.

Toronto police previously said it was unclear how the female died and the death was being investigated as “suspicious.”

In an update, investigators now say the death is not considered to be suspicious and there is no criminality involved.