

Codi Wilson and Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The mother of a man shot trying to protect a relative during a fight in Liberty Village says she cannot comprehend why his killer hasn’t summoned up the courage to turn himself in.

“I can’t believe that someone would kill an innocent person and not even have enough remorse to come forward,” Evelyn Fox, whose son Kiesingar Gunn was shot dead two years ago Tuesday.

She echoed the same sentiment for those who witnessed his killing.

“Your mother could be up here pleading on your behalf, but instead it is me,” she said at a police news conference on Tuesday morning where a $50,000 reward was announced.

Det. Leslie Dunkley said that Gunn, 26, attended a party with his fiancé and a god-brother at 42 Supper Club, located at 42 Mowat Avenue in Liberty Village.

The party started to disperse before 4 a.m. in the morning and Dunkley said Gunn was in his car, all set to leave, when he witnessed a fight break out between an unknown male suspect and a friend of his.

He and his god-brother got out of the car and rushed toward the fight when several gunshots rang out. One of them struck Gunn in the head.

Passersby attempted to revive him while paramedics arrived.

Gunn was later pronounced dead in hospital.

“My son was hit by a stray bullet,” Fox said imploring witnesses to come forward. “That bullet could have been for any one of you, but instead it was for Kiesingar.”

Witnesses told police the shooter was a black male, between 18 and 22 years of age, standing five-feet-eleven or six-feet tall. His hair was in cornrows or braids and he was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with black writing on it.

He was last seen getting into a waiting vehicle, described as a white or black sedan, which sped northbound on Mowat Avenue towards Liberty Street.

Dunkley said there were as many as 30 people in the area where the fight occurred when shots rang out, and only a few have come forward.

“We know again there were 20-30 people there who witnessed the incident, and we know there was someone there who knew the shooter and could identify him.”

Investigators also believe the suspect attended the same party that Gunn did and was present inside the venue prior to the shooting.

“It’s defeating,” Fox said. “Knowing that so many people were outside and don’t want to speak up.”

Fox said Gunn is survived by his wife Naomi and four children, including two who are too small to remember him.

“The older two struggle every day with moments like starting school, birthdays, Christmas, knowing their dad would have been there right with them to start a new chapter.”