A police officer is among three people injured following a rollover in Etobicoke early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Eva Road near The West Mall.

According to investigators, officers attempted to stop a vehicle and it rolled over while the driver was trying to flee.

The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An officer was also transported with minor injuries.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle are under arrest. The charges are unknown.