Police officer, 2 others injured after vehicle rollover in Etobicoke
Published Monday, December 18, 2023 7:23AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 18, 2023 7:23AM EST
A police officer is among three people injured following a rollover in Etobicoke early Monday morning.
The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Eva Road near The West Mall.
According to investigators, officers attempted to stop a vehicle and it rolled over while the driver was trying to flee.
The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An officer was also transported with minor injuries.
Police said the occupants of the vehicle are under arrest. The charges are unknown.