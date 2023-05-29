Two people are dead, including an on-duty police officer, after a collision northwest of Woodstock.

Ontario Provincial Police say that an unmarked OPP vehicle and a school bus collided in the intersection of Highway 59 and Oxford County Road 33 just before 7 a.m.

Both drivers died as a result of the crash.

Police say that there were no passengers in either vehicle at the time.

One of the victims has been identified as Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau, 35.

Police say that Tourangeau was with the Perth County OPP detachment and was assigned to the Huron-Perth Community Street Crime Unit

"We are deeply saddened over this tragic incident, as two families mourn the loss of their loved ones. I offer my deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues affected,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a press release.

Few details are known about the circumstances leading up to the crash, however the OPP Association said in a message posted to Twitter that Tourangeau was on duty at the time.

Aerial footage from CP24’s cameras on Friday morning showed nine uniformed OPP officers saluting a vehicle as it left the crash site earlier in the day.

Tourangeau is the sixth Ontario police officer to die while on duty over the last year.

His death comes less than three weeks after another OPP officer, Sgt. Eric Mueller, was killed in an “ambush” style attack in the eastern Ontario community of Bourget.

In a message posted to Twitter, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw offered his “sincere and heartfelt condolences to all members of the Ontario Provincial Police and to the families, friends, and communities impacted by these tragic deaths.”

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween also extended his condolences.

“Our thoughts are with the families, friends, colleagues and communities impacted by these tragic deaths,” he said.

OPP say that members of the London Police Service will be assuming responsibility for the collision investigation.

The identity of the school bus driver has not been released.