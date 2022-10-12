A police officer is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting at a home in Innisfil Tuesday night.

Two South Simcoe Police officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line, shortly before 8 p.m.

Police say two officers were shot inside the home and the suspect was later pronounced dead following an interaction with police.

“The wounded officers were rushed to a local hospital by emergency run where one of them died. The second officer was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre where he remains in critical condition,” police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating. York Regional Police are also conducting their own investigation into the details surrounding the shooting of the officers.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Early Wednesday morning, numerous police crusiers were seen lined up in a procession outside the coroner's office near Highway 401 and Keele Street.

The South Simcoe Police Service is expected to hold a news update this morning.