Police officer hurt after being attacked by man in Brampton
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:20PM EDT
A 22-year-old man who allegedly attacked a police officer in Brampton early Wednesday morning has been charged in connection with the incident.
Police say that the officer was conducting an investigation into a Highway Traffic Act offence near Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. when he was attacked by a male, who was not involved in that investigation.
They say the officer sustained a lower body injury in the attack and immediately requested assistance apprehending his assailant, as he was unable to do so.
A suspect was then then arrested nearby a short time later, police say.
Cole Tilley, of Brampton, is charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer.