

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man who allegedly attacked a police officer in Brampton early Wednesday morning has been charged in connection with the incident.

Police say that the officer was conducting an investigation into a Highway Traffic Act offence near Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. when he was attacked by a male, who was not involved in that investigation.

They say the officer sustained a lower body injury in the attack and immediately requested assistance apprehending his assailant, as he was unable to do so.

A suspect was then then arrested nearby a short time later, police say.

Cole Tilley, of Brampton, is charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer.