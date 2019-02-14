

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A police officer sustained non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle collision near Michael Garron Hospital on Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the vicinity of Coxwell and Mortimer avenues, which is immediately beside the northwest corner of the hospital’s campus.

Police say that the officer was responding to a gun call nearby at the time of the collision and was not involved in any sort of pursuit.

They say that the officer’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

Coxwell Avenue has been closed from Sammon to Barker avenues.