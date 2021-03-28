A Toronto police officer was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough.

Fire crews were called to 711 Kennedy Road, south of Eglinton Avenue East, just before 8 p.m. for reports of a balcony fire.

Toronto Fire said the blaze started on a sixth-floor balcony and spread to an adjacent balcony. Some burning debris fell to the ground.

Viewer video shows thick black smoke and flames shooting out of a top-floor balcony.

Several residents had to evacuate as smoke filled the building.

The blaze has been knocked down and all the smoke has been ventilated from the apartment.

Toronto paramedics said two people were assessed on the scene. Toronto Fire confirmed that a police officer suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.