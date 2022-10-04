A police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in a Scarborough parking lot.

The incident took place around 6:15 p.m. near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

Police say the officer was struck by a white four-door vehicle, which then fled the area.

The officer was transported to the hospital and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the incident.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.