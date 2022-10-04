Police officer seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 4, 2022 7:25PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 4, 2022 7:25PM EDT
A police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in a Scarborough parking lot.
The incident took place around 6:15 p.m. near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.
Police say the officer was struck by a white four-door vehicle, which then fled the area.
The officer was transported to the hospital and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the incident.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.