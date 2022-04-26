Police officer struck and injured by driver in North York
Police are seen on Finch Avenue West in North York after a police officer was struck and injured on April 25, 2022. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Published Tuesday, April 26, 2022 5:30AM EDT
A Toronto police officer was seriously injured when he was struck by a driver while directing traffic around an area of construction in North York on Monday night.
Toronto police say the officer was engaged in a paid duty assignment directing traffic in the area of Finch Avenue and Signet Drive, west of Highway 400, when he was struck by a driver passing west through the area just after 11 p.m, Monday.
He was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
The intersection is closed while police work to locate the driver involved.