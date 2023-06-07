A police officer is injured after being struck and dragged by a vehicle while they were responding to a crash in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Hamilton police say an officer was at the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on Red Hill Valley Parkway at around noon when another vehicle caught the officer’s attention.

Upon further investigation of the vehicle, the officer attempted to arrest the driver, who then struck and dragged the officer for an unknown amount of time or distance, police say.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle was later arrested and charged, according to police.

The southbound lanes of Red Hill Valley Parkway are closed while police investigate the incident.