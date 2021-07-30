A peel police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a suspected stolen vehicle collided with their cruiser in Brampton overnight.

It happened on Hurontario Street near Steeles Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Police say that the suspect fled the scene following the collision.

Hurontario Street was closed for several hours due to the police investigation but reopened at around 6:30 a.m.

No further details have been released.