Police officer sustains minor injuries after being involved in collision with suspected stolen vehicle
A peel police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a suspected stolen vehicle collided with their cruiser in Brampton overnight.
It happened on Hurontario Street near Steeles Avenue just after 1 a.m.
Police say that the suspect fled the scene following the collision.
Hurontario Street was closed for several hours due to the police investigation but reopened at around 6:30 a.m.
No further details have been released.