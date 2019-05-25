

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A police officer was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation after a fire at an Oshawa residence early Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out at a property on Verdun Road near King Street and Ritson Road at around 1 a.m.

Initial reports from the scene suggest that multiple people were inside the home at the time and that one of them may have been rescued by a police officer. That detail, however, has not been confirmed.

Police say that the fire will be investigated by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.