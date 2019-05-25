Police officer treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Oshawa house
Firefighters are shown battling a blaze at a Oshawa residence early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 10:15AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 10:17AM EDT
A police officer was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation after a fire at an Oshawa residence early Saturday morning.
The blaze broke out at a property on Verdun Road near King Street and Ritson Road at around 1 a.m.
Initial reports from the scene suggest that multiple people were inside the home at the time and that one of them may have been rescued by a police officer. That detail, however, has not been confirmed.
Police say that the fire will be investigated by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.