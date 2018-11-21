

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a house fire in Markham on Tuesday that left one woman dead.

Fire crews were called to a home on Galbraith Crescent shortly before noon for a reported fire.

A 71-year-old woman was found inside the home and was transported to hospital where she later died from injuries she sustained in the blaze.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

York Regional Police are also assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.