Police on scene of homicide in city's Dovercourt Park neighbourhood
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 5:12AM EDT
Toronto police are at the scene of a homicide in the city’s Dovercourt Park neighbourhood this morning.
Police have confirmed to CP24 that a male victim was found inside a home near Shanly Street and Westmoreland Avenue on Tuesday night suffering from obvious signs of trauma.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.
The name and age of the victim have not been provided by investigators.