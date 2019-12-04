

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A toddler found with “traumatic injuries” at a home in Hamilton early Wednesday morning has been rushed to hospital for treatment, paramedics confirm.

The child was found at a residence in the area of Rymal Road East and Trinity Church Road at around 3:30 a.m.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday morning, police would not comment on the nature of the child's injuries.

The toddler, who is believed to be under the age of two, is in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.

The gender of the child has not been released.

Police said a male has barricaded himself inside a home on Rymal Road East and investigators are looking for a "safe resolution" to the situation.

Police would not say if the male is armed but noted that they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

The police service's tactical unit is currently on scene along with police negotiators.

The incident is unfolding near Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School but police say the investigation is not related to the school, which is open today.