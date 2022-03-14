Police are opening up a new downtown location for pedestrians and cyclists to report collisions.

Previously anyone involved in a collision had to attend one of two Toronto Police Service reporting sites, in Scarborough or North York.

But as of today cyclists and pedestrians will be able to report collisions at a new kiosk at 9 Hanna Avenue in Liberty Village, potentially saving themselves a time consuming trip to one of the city’s inner suburbs.

The kiosk will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Police say that the location is not equipped for vehicles and that drivers will continue to be required to attend the existing reporting sites at 113 Toryork Drive in North York or 39 Howden Road in Scarborough.

So far this year police have responded to 32 collision involving cyclists, including four fatalities

They have also responded to 126 collision involving pedestrians, including 21 fatalities.