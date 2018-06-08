

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - After a tense standoff between police and anti-G7 protesters Friday morning, officers have peacefully cleared demonstrators and re-opened a road leading to the summit site of La Malbaie.

Police in riot gear declared the protest illegal a few minutes after it began and encircled about 100 protesters who had blocked a road leading to the small town north of Quebec City where G7 leaders are gathering for a two-day summit.

Protesters chanted anti-capitalist slogans and marched in the street, blocking traffic and vowing to disturb the 44th annual summit of the countries representing the majority of global wealth.

The crowd remained defiant and stood their ground in the middle of an intersection with officers in riot gear blocking them at every corner and helicopters flying overhead.

Protesters said they achieved their goals of shutting down Quebec City after the legislature was closed down on Friday and many businesses decided to shut their doors.

The protest action began around 8 a.m. and an hour later police walked into the crowd and politely asked people to move onto the sidewalk. They obliged and the road was reopened to traffic shortly after.