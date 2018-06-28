

The Canadian Press





SIMCOE, Ont. -- Provincial police are investigating an incident in Simcoe, Ont., on Tuesday in which a kitten was thrown from a moving car.

Another driver who saw what happened stopped and took the kitten to a local veterinarian to be treated for its injuries.

Police say the kitten is between six and eight weeks old and has been taken home by the driver who stopped to help.

Police also say the vehicle involved is a green older model.

They says they have the license plate number and plan to contact the owner.