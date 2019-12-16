

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating three early morning robberies in the northwest end of the city.

The first one occurred in a parking lot near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.

Police say four suspects in an older model BMW sedan stole a person’s cellphone and cash before fleeing the scene.

According to investigators, one of the suspects brandished a handgun.

Police say a second victim was robbed of cash and a cellphone at around 1:10 a.m. in a plaza parking lot near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.

The third robbery reportedly occurred in a parking garage of an apartment building near Dundas Street and Scarlett Road at around 1:40 a.m.

Police say a suspect vehicle followed a motorist into an underground parking garage, threatened the victim with a gun, and shots were fired. A bag and other property were taken from the victim.

Investigators say shell casings found at the scene indicate the gun was discharging blanks.

Police are currently searching for video surveillance footage.

Investigators say the same suspects may be responsible for all three incidents.