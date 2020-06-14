Police are continuing to investigate a multi-vehicle collision in Pickering that left a nine-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man seriously injured.

The crash occurred on Brock Road, north of Pickering Parkway, shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say witnesses reported that a northbound BMW coupe collided with a southbound white Toyota 4-Runnner that was attempting to turn left into a plaza.

The 28-year-old driver of a the BMW and a nine-year-old occupant suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a Toronto hospital.

Both are believed to be in stable condition.

The four occupants of the Toyota were also taken to hospital for treatment but were later released.

The area was closed for several hours for the police investigation but all lanes have since reopened.

Members of the police service’s major collision bureau are investigating the cause of the crash.