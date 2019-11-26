Police probe fatal crash on Highway 403 in Ancaster
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 403 in Ancaster.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 5:39AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 26, 2019 5:46AM EST
Police shut down a section of Highway 403 overnight following a fatal crash in Ancaster.
The collision occurred near Highway 52 at around 11:30 p.m.
Police say the highway was closed in both directions due to the crash but all lanes have since reopened.
Police have not released any information about the deceased.