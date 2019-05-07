

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men made their own way to hospital following a shooting in Rexdale late Monday night.

Police say gunfire rang out near Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive at around 11 p.m.

Officers arrived to find bullet holes in a car in the area as well as a barber shop and mini market.

A short time later, two males arrived at separate hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Their condition has been described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.