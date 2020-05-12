Toronto police are investigating a “suspicious” tow truck fire in Scarborough.

The fire started in the driveway of a residence on Aylesworth Avenue, near Birchmount and Danforth roads, early this morning.

Officers at 41 Division confirm to CP24 that there have been several tow truck fires in the area in the past few days.

The major crimes unit is looking into the incidents and investigators say it may be part of an ongoing situation involving tow trucks.