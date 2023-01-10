Police probing death of inmate at Millhaven prison
An aerial view of the maximum security prison Millhaven Institution, in Bath, Ont., on June 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg)
The Canadian Press
Provincial police are investigating the death of an inmate at a maximum security prison near Kingston.
A 29-year-old was found with life-threatening injuries at the Millhaven Institution over the weekend.
Police say he was later pronounced dead.
The investigation, which also involves Correctional Services of Canada and the coroner's office, is going.