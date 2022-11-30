Toronto police are investigating after swastikas were found scrawled in spray paint on the children’s playground equipment at a west Toronto park.

The anti-Semitic vandalism was located on Monday at Dovercourt Park, which is near Dupont and Dufferin streets, specifically at Bartlett and Fernbank avenues.

Media officer Const. Shannon Eames confirmed that police are investigating the incident, but would not provide any further details.

“The investigation is in the beginning stage,” she told CP24.com in an email.

Anyone with further information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.