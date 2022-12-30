A police procession was held Friday morning for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.

The procession departed from the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto at 9:00 a.m. and is travelling northbound on Highway 400 to a funeral home in Barrie, his hometown.

Hundreds of first responders from across the province were in attendence at various points along the procession route.

Members of the public were also invited to show their respects from one of the many overpasses along Highway 400.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk attended the procession and said Const. Pierzchala is being remembered as a "ball of life."

"We got broken hearts. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who's been affected by this tragedy," he said.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said he was honoured to pay his respects to the fallen officer.

"This young officer is one of the officers that every single day get up and put their uniforms on and come to work as our guardians and our protectors. They are committed to keeping us safe and they do everyday," Pegg said.

"Our people work side by side, boots on the ground everyday. When something happens like this to one of us it impacts us all," he added.

A police funeral for Pierzchala will be held in Barrie on Jan. 4. The OPP said details will be announced once they have been finalized.

Pierzchala, 28, was shot to death Tuesday afternoon when responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch.

Two suspects allegedly stole a vehicle to flee the scene. They later ditched that vehicle and fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to track and arrest them nearby.

Randall McKenzie, 25, from the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation and Brandi Stewart-Sperry, 30, from Hamilton, have both been charged with first-degree murder.

McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry appeared in a Cayuga court on Wednesday afternoon via video. They are both due back in court on Jan. 17.

Prior to his death, Pierzchala had been with the OPP for over a year. At the start of his shift on Tuesday, he had been notified of the successful completion of his 10-month probationary period with the force.