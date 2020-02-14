

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A driver was issued a citation in Richmond Hill on Friday morning after they were spotted travelling down the road with their windshield fully obscured by snow.

Police say that an officer stopped the vehicle in the Bantry and Bayview avenues area at around 9:30 a.m.

The driver was then issued a $110 fine for operating a vehicle without a clear view.

A photo of the vehicle that was posted to Twitter by police shows the front windshield almost fully obscured by snow with only its top left corner visible.

In a message accompanying the photo, police called the incident “shocking but true.”