Police pull over driver whose windshield was covered in snow
A vehicle that was pulled over after officers noticed that its windshield was obscured by snow is shown. (York Regional Police)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 14, 2020 10:18AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 14, 2020 10:25AM EST
A driver was issued a citation in Richmond Hill on Friday morning after they were spotted travelling down the road with their windshield fully obscured by snow.
Police say that an officer stopped the vehicle in the Bantry and Bayview avenues area at around 9:30 a.m.
The driver was then issued a $110 fine for operating a vehicle without a clear view.
A photo of the vehicle that was posted to Twitter by police shows the front windshield almost fully obscured by snow with only its top left corner visible.
In a message accompanying the photo, police called the incident “shocking but true.”
Shocking, but true, this vehicle was actually spotted driving down the road like this. An officer stopped the vehicle at 9:30 a.m., at Bantry Ave & Bayview Ave in Richmond Hill. The driver was charged for No Clear View. pic.twitter.com/lWNuTvndGR— York Regional Police (@YRP) February 14, 2020