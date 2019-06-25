Police re-open High Park after reports of armed man prompted evacuation
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 4:15PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 5:25PM EDT
Toronto police say they have re-opened High Park after reports of a man carrying a gun inside prompted an evacuation and a manhunt on Tuesday afternoon.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun in the park just before 4 p.m.
“When the man did see the officers he went into a wooded area which is in and around Colborne Lodge,” Douglas-Cook said.
She said officers saw a black handgun in the man’s hand. The park was shut down to the public and everyone inside was asked to leave.
At about 5:05 p.m., police re-opened the barricades throughout the area after a ETF and canine officers made an arrest.
“We’re taking down the perimeter and allowing people back in the park because they subject of this investigation is now in custody,” Douglas-Cook said.
It is not known if the man was indeed in possession of a firearm.
As of 5:25 p.m., no firearm had been recovered.