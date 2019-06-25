

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have re-opened High Park after reports of a man carrying a gun inside prompted an evacuation and a manhunt on Tuesday afternoon.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun in the park just before 4 p.m.

“When the man did see the officers he went into a wooded area which is in and around Colborne Lodge,” Douglas-Cook said.

She said officers saw a black handgun in the man’s hand. The park was shut down to the public and everyone inside was asked to leave.

At about 5:05 p.m., police re-opened the barricades throughout the area after a ETF and canine officers made an arrest.

“We’re taking down the perimeter and allowing people back in the park because they subject of this investigation is now in custody,” Douglas-Cook said.

It is not known if the man was indeed in possession of a firearm.

As of 5:25 p.m., no firearm had been recovered.