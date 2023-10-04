Three people have been charged after more than $175,000 worth of stolen property was recovered in York Region.

Police say they began an investigation in August 2023 after a “large-scale theft of cosmetics” occurred at a business in Markham.

Three suspects were identified and search warrants were executed at various locations, investigators said.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that investigators recovered $150,000 worth of cosmetics and other personal care items in addition to high-end clothing believed to have a value of $25,000.

As a result, three people have been taken into custody. According to police, the suspects identified as 30-year-old Ionut Bacan, 24-year-old Bianca Bascracea and 32-year-old Denis-Andreea Dumitrache have been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

Investigators added that they believe there are unreported thefts and that the accused have “been active” throughout the province.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The arrests come a day after Toronto police issued a warning about organized retail crime.

Crime Stoppers has said that retail theft costs businesses about $5 billion a year.