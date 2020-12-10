

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, Ont. - Police say they have recovered 82 iPad tablets stolen from Brampton, Ont. public schools over the last several months.

Police in Peel Region say windows were smashed and iPads were stolen from elementary schools overnight on multiple occasions since July.

Investigators say the incidents took place at six Brampton-area schools.

They say several iPads and Macbook computers belonging to the schools have since been sold to the public through resale sites.

Anyone in the area who has bought a device matching that description on sites such as Kijiji between July and October is asked to contact police.

A 17-year-old from Brampton has been charged with breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence, and is set to appear in court at a future date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020.