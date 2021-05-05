Two people are facing charges after the alleged theft of a tractor-trailer that was carrying nearly $250,000 worth of merchandise, including thousands of bottles of juice and more than 100 washing machines.

Police say that the tractor-trailer was stolen from the Steeles Avenue and Highway 410 area in Peel Region on Sunday.

Following the theft, police in Toronto’s 31 Division launched an investigation and subsequently executed a search warrant at a warehouse nearby in the Steeles Avenue and Fenmar Drive area.

Police say that they recovered the stolen tractor trailer inside the warehouse as well stolen property with a value of more than $243,000.

Included in the stolen property were 2,142 cases of bottled juice, 851 boxes of motor oil, 106 washing machines, 144 pieces of office furniture and 16 skids of discount store merchandise.

Ariel Kaplan, 32, of Thornhill, is charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

Lana Roseman, 43, of Toronto, is charged with one counts of possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on June 8.