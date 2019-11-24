Police recover stolen Lamborghini, suspects still outstanding
York Regional Police are investigating a carjacking in Markham that left one person injured. (CP24)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 3:54PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 24, 2019 4:05PM EST
York Regional Police continue to look for three suspects after a man was shot during a carjacking in Markham on Friday night.
It happened at Sylvia Court, near Major Mackenzie Drive and Woodbine Avenue, just before 9 p.m.
According to police, the suspects shot the victim in the leg and stole his Lamborghini Urus .
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said on Sunday that they have recovered the SUV but have not made any arrests.
No descriptions of suspects have been released.