

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





York Regional Police continue to look for three suspects after a man was shot during a carjacking in Markham on Friday night.

It happened at Sylvia Court, near Major Mackenzie Drive and Woodbine Avenue, just before 9 p.m.

According to police, the suspects shot the victim in the leg and stole his Lamborghini Urus .

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said on Sunday that they have recovered the SUV but have not made any arrests.

No descriptions of suspects have been released.