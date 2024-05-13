Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police released the images on Monday along with news of a $50,000 reward, provided by the Ontario government, for anyone who could provide information leading to the identity of the child.

"We need the community's help in this disturbing and tragic case involving a young child,” Det. Insp. Shawn Glassford of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch said in a statement.

“We hope that the 3D facial approximation will spark someone's memory and that they come forward. Together, we can give this child her name back."

The child’s remains were found on May 17, 2022 by two individuals fishing on a boat.

Police said their facial approximation is that of a female child between the ages of 10.5 months and three years at the time of her death.

“We understand from the Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) results that the child's heritage is half Chinese or neighbouring countries along the southern Chinese border, and is of North African heritage as well,” police said in their news release on Monday.

“Anyone who knows this child, has information that may help identify her or knows of a family who may have left town suddenly or moved away under circumstances that could now be considered suspicious, is encouraged to contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police’s dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9403 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).