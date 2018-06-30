

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released descriptions of two suspect vehicles that were reportedly used in a shooting in Brampton earlier this week.

Police say that a white newer model Nissan Maxima and a black newer model Dodge Charger were in the area of Degrey Drive and Compassion Crescent at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday when suspects seated inside the vehicles fired several shots at a nearby residence.

The vehicles then fled the scene southbound on Degrey Drive.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting but police say that they are very concerned about the incident, given that it took place in a “densely populated area.”

They are urging anyone with information about the shooting or surveillance footage from the area to come forward.