Police release descriptions of suspect vehicles in Brampton shooting
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:22AM EDT
Police have released descriptions of two suspect vehicles that were reportedly used in a shooting in Brampton earlier this week.
Police say that a white newer model Nissan Maxima and a black newer model Dodge Charger were in the area of Degrey Drive and Compassion Crescent at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday when suspects seated inside the vehicles fired several shots at a nearby residence.
The vehicles then fled the scene southbound on Degrey Drive.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting but police say that they are very concerned about the incident, given that it took place in a “densely populated area.”
They are urging anyone with information about the shooting or surveillance footage from the area to come forward.