Police have released descriptive details about two of three suspects wanted in connection with a violent attack outside a Scarborough mosque on May 10.

The incident, which was captured on surveillance camera, happened in the parking lot of Baitul Aman Masjid at 3334 Danforth Ave., just east of Victoria Park Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 7:45 p.m. for reports of an assault with a weapon.

According to investigators, a man was walking to his vehicle from a nearby grocery store when he was approached by two male suspects, one of which was armed with a weapon.

In the video release by police late last week, one of the suspects is seen holding what appears to be a bat and proceeds to strike the man. The other suspect then kicks the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

Both assailants then continue to attack the man, stomping and hitting him.

As that is happening, a grey- or silver-coloured sedan driven by a third suspect slowly pulls up beside the suspects, who then jump inside and flee the scene.

The victim, identified by the mosque's secretary as 67-year-old Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury, was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, dark clothing, a black mask, and red gloves.

The second suspect is a male with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

A description is not available for the third suspect.

News Release - Suspects Sought In An Assault With A Weapon Investigation, Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue areahttps://t.co/UiCOHK3ldy pic.twitter.com/7IM9SG4Y67 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 15, 2023

Toronto police are asking anyone with information, especially anyone who can identify the suspects, to contact them.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar.