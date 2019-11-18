

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators in Hamilton have released surveillance footage of the moment a man was shot in the head outside a downtown nightclub early on Saturday morning.

Hamilton police say they were called to Sheila’s Place at 455 King Street East at 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

In video footage released Monday, a suspect in a white coat appears to get into a disagreement with a man in a dark coat.

Words appear to be exchanged and then the suspect appears to flick a handgun out from underneath his jacket and fire at least one round, striking the man in the dark coat in the head.

The suspect then puts the hood of his coat over his head and calmly walks off as everyone else near the bar’s front door scatters, including two men who briefly engage in a fist fight.

Police say they got to the scene approximately four minutes after the shooting and found the victim, a 24-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He remained in hospital on Monday in serious but stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male between the age of 20 and 30. He was wearing a white hooded coat, light coloured pants, dark shoes and a black satchel.

He was last seen running north on East Avenue after the shooting.

Investigators say they have had trouble connecting with willing witnesses.

“At this time, witnesses are not forthcoming with information,” they said in a statement on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ross Johnson at 905-546-3827.