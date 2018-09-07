

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect in what they are describing as the “ambush-style” murder of a 22-year-old man inside a Corktown apartment building nearly three weeks ago.

The homicide took place in the fourth floor hallway of a Toronto Community Housing building in the area of Adelaide and Parliament streets at around 2 a.m. on Aug, 19.

The victim, identified as Jesse Graham-Richter, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head. He was then pronounced dead on scene.

Following the homicide, police released a brief description of a male suspect and suggested that the shooting was targeted but provided few other details.

On Friday, Detective Robert Choe told reporters that police now know “a lot more” about what happened on the night of the shooting but are still working to identify the suspect.

He said investigators have reason to believe that the suspect is familiar with the Bloor and Yonge and Dundas and Parliament streets areas.

“I want to state to whomever it may be that knows who this person is that there are many ways to get this information to us and all we are looking for right now is a name,” Choe said.

Choe said that neither the suspect or victim lived in the building where the shooting took place, though he said that Graham-Richter was at least familiar with the address.

He said that the surveillance footage was taken from the “immediate vicinity” of the building where the shooting took place. In it, the suspect can be seen casually walking along a sidewalk, at one point looking in the direction of the camera.

“It is not just about racing to release images as soon as we get them. We are looking for the best ones and what we have released today is some of our best ones we have so far,” he said.

Police say that the suspect is believed to be under five-foot-ten with a medium build. They say that he was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and twisted braided black hair.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).